Birmingham police arrest 4th suspect after teen killed while walking home from school; open this alert for details

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Juzahris Quintez Webb was killed while walking home from school. (Source: Facebook) Juzahris Quintez Webb was killed while walking home from school. (Source: Facebook)
Dequerious Tyrell Fair. (Source: BPD) Dequerious Tyrell Fair. (Source: BPD)
L-R: Monsure Davis and ShaQuon Edwards. (Source: BPD) L-R: Monsure Davis and ShaQuon Edwards. (Source: BPD)
Birmingham police have arrested and charged a fourth teenage suspect in the death of Wenonah High School student, Juzahris Webb, 17, who was killed Jan. 31 while walking home from school.

This suspect is 15-years-old and is being held in family court on no bond on a murder petition.

The following suspects have already been arrested and charged in the case:

Dequerius Tyrell Fair, 17, of Birmingham is facing a capital murder charge in Webb's death.

Monsure Davis, 18, and ShaQuon Edwards, 18, have already been charged in the case. Davis faces a capital murder charge and Edwards faces a felony theft of a vehicle charge.

Police say while Webb was walking home with a friend along Cedar Avenue, the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, striking Webb in the stomach. Webb and a friend ran to a nearby business for help. Webb passed away after he was transported to the hospital.

