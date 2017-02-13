Committee hears plans for public safety complex in Ensley

Birmingham city council members could consider a $40 million public safety complex as early as Tuesday if a budget and finance committee approves it.

The plan, presented by Mayor William Bell’s office, would renovate the nearly 90-year-old, 10-story Ramsey McCormack Building in downtown Ensley. The building has been vacant for years and the subject of a lawsuit which has prompted a circuit judge to set a time table for the city to renovate the building or perhaps tear it down.

Mayor William Bell said plans would put the city’s municipal court in the building while constructing three or four additional buildings to house headquarters for police and fire as well as a parking deck.

“For the first time, all court records and court operations would be housed in one facility,” Mayor Bell told WBRC on Monday.

The mayor’s office said the $40 million dollar project would create a $2.4 million annual payment on debt starting in 2019. In addition, historic tax credits could provide assistance in reducing the cost.

Mayor Bell said construction could begin within 60 to 90 days if the council approved the plan.

The mayor has targeted the Ramsey McCormack Building and the vacant space surrounding it as a way of jump starting economic development in the Ensley community.

