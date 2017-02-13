Birmingham police investigate after child struck by car near Wen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigate after child struck by car near Wenonah High School

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC) (Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after they say a child was struck by a car near Wenonah High School on Wilson Road Southwest.

They say the child was taken to Children's of Alabama with non-life-threatening injuries.

We have a crew on scene gathering more details so please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

