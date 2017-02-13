Business groups concerned about proposed bathroom bill

Some business groups are worried a bill which would restrict transgender bathrooms, dressing rooms and locker rooms could hurt Alabama economically.

Gadsden Senator Phil Williams says the Alabama Privacy Act would mandate that an attendant be present if there is a transgender bathroom, dressing room or locker room. Williams says most people in Alabama expect privacy in certain situations.

"You have set yourself up potentially for some measure of liability and are also completely disregarding existing laws in Alabama that say Alabamians have a right to privacy security in areas where they expect the same," Williams said.

The Business Council of Alabama released a statement about the bill.

"The impact of similar legislation in other states makes it crystal clear that passage of this measure would hurt our economy. Alabama has many challenges, the least of them is bathrooms," William Canary, president and CEO, Business Council of Alabama.

Williams, who calls himself a business-friendly lawmaker, said most attacks have misrepresented the bill's intention. Williams still said he plans to meet with some business interests to address their reservations.

"I'm not going to disregard their concerns but I would also ask they not disregard concerns of a vast number of Alabamians who believe their own voice is left out of the discussion," Williams said.

William's bill is in a senate committee. He expects a public hearing on it in about two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released this statement about the bill:

“Alabama has enjoyed success attracting and expanding companies that have brought unprecedented economic opportunity to the citizens of our state. This type legislation could create unwarranted criticism, unnecessary confusion and hurt the state’s ability to continue to attract and retain business and industry, while really accomplishing little, if anything.”

