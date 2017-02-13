Jefferson County-area superintendents ask voters to renew school tax March 7

Jefferson County-area superintendents gathered Monday to support a school tax renewal.

"This is not going to be new taxes. It’s simply a renewal," Jefferson County School Superintendent Dr. Craig Pouncey said.

Pouncey was joined by five other school leaders asking voters to ask for the renewal of the school taxes during a March 7 referendum. Officials say

"Had it not been for the efforts of our people here in Jefferson County in the collection of our county taxes, the loss of the state funds we were subjected too would have been devastating," Pouncey said.

The school tax is 30 years old and will be renewed for another 30 years if Jefferson County voters vote for it. Jefferson County schools shares part of its tax with other school districts.

The Jefferson County millage rate up for renewal is 21.4 mills. This translates into $214 in property taxes per $100,000 of your property's value. A $100,000 property would generate $214 in taxes, a $200,000 property would generate $428 in taxes, and so on.

Some city schools will have separate tax renewals on the referendum.

The superintendents tell us they aren't taking this vote renewal for granted. They say they need that money for their budgets and also important programs.

“In Fairfield City Schools, just to keep the lights on in the school building. That is part of what we are doing," Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Fairfield School Superintendent, said.

"In Leeds we sought to participate in the pre-kindergarten initiative in the state," John Moore, Leeds School Superintendent, said.

All of the superintendents expect voters will extend the tax. Educational leaders will continue to campaign for the tax renewal up to the vote.

