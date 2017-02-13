J-P: Rain chances climb late tomorrow

I hope you're enjoying some incredible weather. The forecast is looking clear and mild over the next several days.

Strong high pressure has moved into the area. Expect temperatures this afternoon to reach the lower 60s. A bit of a cool snap is expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be another winner of a day expect highs in the lower 60s. A cool front will bring another opportunity at some rain during the evening. The best chance for showers will come after 10 p.m. and continue through Wednesday morning.

FIRST ALERT for Wednesday: You can expect some wet weather on the Wednesday morning drive with showers ending by noon. For those heading farther south, it is possible we could see some stronger storms south of I-85 Wednesday morning. Locally, no severe weather is expected.

During the afternoon Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies are expected Wednesday night with lows in the lower 30s. Sunshine is expected Thursday with temperatures in the mid 50s. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 60s.

Weekend Forecast: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday with temperatures nearing 70. The long range forecast continues to indicate above average temperatures over the next few months.

