4 charged federally in fake bomb, bank robbery plot in Trussville

Four people are now being charged federally in a 2016 plot to plant a fake bomb at a Trussville school to divert police and rob a bank.

Zachary Edwards, 35, 30-year-old Quinese Nicole Nichols, 34-year-old Ralphel Maurie Edwards and 27-year-old Wendell Roy Nichols, Jr. are charged with conspiring to take money from a BBVA Compass Bank branch in Trussville by “force, violence and intimidation,” according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Zachary Edwards and Nichols are also charged with conspiring to carry a firearm “in furtherance of a crime of violence."

Edwards also faces two counts of being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to an unsealed January indictment, Zachary and Ralphel Edwards, who were roommates but not related, discussed robbing a bank with Quinese Nichols in early November. After the discussion, Zachary and Ralphel constructed a hoax explosive device using a stopwatch, wire, Play-Doh, duct-tape and a box.

Zachary Edwards and Quinese Nichols planted the device on the hood of a truck parked in Magnolia Elementary School’s parking lot. Edwards then called 911, disguised his voice and reported that he had seen a Hispanic male plant the device.

The two then drove to the BBVA Compass Bank location on Chalkville Mountain Road with a Ruger pistol while Ralphel Edwards and Wendell Nichols served as lookouts in a separate vehicle.

Zachary Edwards and Quinese Nichole left Trussville before robbing the bank after they say they saw a police officer close to their vehicle.

Both Zachary and Ralphel Edwards are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on unrelated charges. Siblings Quinese and Wendell Nichols turned themselves into U.S. Marshals on Friday and have been released on bond pending hearings.

Zachary Edwards and Ralphel Edwards were previously arrested in the same incident on Nov. 22 and charged with possession of a hoax destructive device, rendering false alarm and terroristic threats.

Police say both suspects admitted to their wrongdoing. Edwards' bond is greater because he has a more extensive record than Nichols, Capt. Jeff Bridges of the Trussville Police Department said. He did not have information readily available about Edwards' criminal record.

Bridges said Edwards confessed that he planted the device because he wanted to get police in one location to either shoot them or rob a bank.

While being interviewed, he reportedly told police that he had some associates and more plans for the future. Bridges said they are continuing to investigate if anyone else was involved.

Edwards also claims to be a member of the Black Panthers and Black Mafia, according to Bridges. Police have not yet confirmed if he has any connection to either group.

Bank robbery conspiracy charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Firearm possession during a violent crime carries a 20-year prison sentence and a $250, 000 fine and possession of a firearm as a felon carries and 10-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.

