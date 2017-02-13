Wes: Our next rainmaker will begin impacting the area late tomorrow night

February finally decided to return! I’m expecting the sunny weather to continue through the afternoon, with more seasonal daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s and low 60s. The sky will remain clear this evening and it won’t take long for temperatures to tumble into the 40s after sunset. Patchy frost will be possible in the morning and we could see freezing temperatures in the some of the outlying areas to the far north. A light north wind will continue this afternoon but the wind should settle tonight.



VALENTINE’S DAY: You can expect more cool and seasonal weather for Valentine’s Day, with lots of sunshine through lunchtime. We could see a few higher level clouds later in the day, with temperatures topping out in the 60s. Overall, the weather should cooperate nicely with any dinner plans you have during the evening. There will be a chance of showers returning by midnight.



RAIN ON WEDNESDAY: The next rainmaker is expected to impact our area primarily between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. A low-pressure system will be passing to our south and this will spread a large shield of light to moderate rain over our area. The storm threat will remain well south of our area, with rain amounts generally in the half-inch to one-inch category. We will remain in the cooler sector of this storm system so plan on a cold rain event as temperatures struggle to reach the low 50s. Some clouds may linger into Wednesday night, with lows near freezing.



LATE WEEK/WEEKEND: Another surge of colder air will settle in for Thursday and Friday, with lows at night near freezing. The good news is that we will enjoy a mostly sunny sky each day. Today the forecast data has picked up on an upper-level disturbance that could bring clouds and possibly a shower on Saturday. I’ve introduced a small 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, the weekend looks great! Highs on Sunday are forecasted to reach the low 70s! Be sure to check out our long-range forecast on the First Alert Weather App for updates…Have a wonderful afternoon!