Blountsville woman struck and killed on U.S. 231 identified

Blount County authorities have identified the woman who was struck and killed on a roadway Sunday.

Jimmie Louise Bullard, 54, was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital after being hit on U.S. 231 while walking 10 miles north of Blountsville, according to state troopers.

The driver stayed at the scene following the collision.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.