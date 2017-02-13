BBQ Beef Brisket Texas Style

Ingredients:
Off set Smoker
Whole Brisket with the fatty side
Post Oak, cured chunks or chips are fine
Kosher Salt
Black Pepper 14 mesh
Olive oil, optional
Butcher Paper
Bread Knife
Directions:
In your smoker build a fire using a chimney. Heat grill temperature to 250 degrees. (DO NOT USE LIGHTER FLUIDS OR GAS) Some fat must be removed. Cut obvious excess fat. Careful not to cut too deep and into the meat. Let the raw brisket sit out at room temperature for approximately 45 minutes. Then salt and pepper with a 50/50 mixture. Be careful to not over salt and pepper. Make sure you are able to see the meat easily after salt and pepper. Place the prepared Brisket in the Smoker and let it cook for 8 hours or so at 250 degrees.
At that point the Brisket will hit a stall point. Be patient. When you notice the temperature seems as if it is not rising any more. Then remove the Brisket and wrap in Butcher Paper and place back in the for another 2 to 3 hours. The target temperature is 203 degrees. When temperature is reached, remove and LET IT STAND for at least 30 to 45 minutes. Then it is ready to slice. Brisket MUST BE CUT CROSS GRAIN. Look for the direction of the grain and directly across.
