UPDATE: 9-year-old, 17-year-old siblings die in crash on Highway 269

UPDATE: 9 -year-old, 17-year-old siblings die in crash on Highway 269, 15-year-old in critical condition

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating an accident involving a semi-truck and car that claimed the lives of two siblings and seriously injured another early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Short Creek Road around 8 a.m.  A 9-year-old died at the scene. The adult driver of the car, a 17-year-old and another juvenile who were passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old  died a short time later.

Children's Hospital confirms that another 15-year-old sibling is in critical condition. A previous report from authorities stated this child had passed away.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Deputies say both vehicles were traveling along Highway 269 in opposite directions. The car turned across the highway into the path of the truck and the vehicles collided. 

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

