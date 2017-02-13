UA football player arrested on drug charges

A University of Alabama football player has been arrested on drug charges.
Tuscaloosa police say around 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive they stopped a Chevy Tahoe occupied by Lester Cotton and another person
The officer smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. During a search some marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.
Cotton was charged with second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is out of jail on bond.
