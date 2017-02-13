Tuscaloosa Valentine's Day fundraiser supports students with Autism

In Tuscaloosa, there’s a way to do something special for your Valentine, and support local students, at the same time.

The Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe, Business Networking International and Arts ‘n Autism are partnering for Hearts on Fire for Arts ‘n Autism. All tips and delivery fees for Valentine’s Day orders through Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe will go to Arts ‘n Autism, which provides activities for children and young adults with autism.

“Arts 'n Autism holds a very special place in my heart,” Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe Owner Sarah Morrison said. “Over the years, getting to know these kids, and just developing relationships with these kids, and watching them grow up, and seeing the difference that being in this program has made in the outcome of their life, has been huge for us.”

Morrison expects high demand, and encourages customers to make their orders Monday, instead of waiting until Valentine’s Day. Members of BNI

will make the deliveries. In addition to the tips and $10 fee from each order going to Arts ‘n Autism, customers can make additional donations to Arts ‘n Autism by purchasing a paper heart. Customers who order a dozen roses and make a $10 donation will be upgraded to a deluxe order.

Arts ‘n Autism Executive Director Jan Sikes says the organization depends on fundraisers like this one. Sikes says Arts ‘n Autism provides numerous

services to students who may not otherwise get those experiences. “The children are often time unable to participate in typical summer camps, after school programs, and we make those things possible for these children,” Sikes said.

Morrison said another benefit of the fundraiser is connecting the members of BNI, who represent many local businesses, to the Arts ‘n Autism

students. She says this has lead to greater opportunities for some of Arts ‘n Autism’s older students, who are part of the LIFEE program (Learning Is Fundamental for Education and Employment).

“We have several LIFEE students, which are our older Arts ‘n Autism students, that have actually been placed in jobs in these local businesses. So it’s become a beautiful community event all the way around.”

Orders may be placed by calling Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe at (205) 758-3065 or going online to tuscaloosaflowershoppe.com.

