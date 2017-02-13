Mickey: Sunshine kicks off our Monday and a chance of rain for Wednesday

We begin our new workweek with mostly clear skies. As of the 4 a.m. hour temperatures started out in the 50s to low 60s. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs averaging near 61-degrees with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight we could see a few clouds roll through with lows near 39 and light winds.

Tuesday should start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. We expect highs to top out close to 62 degrees with light winds out of the west.

Tuesday night late is expected to bring a chance of showers into our area again with lows should bottom out in the low 40s.

Wednesday brings a good chance of rain and maybe a few thunderstorms our way. Expect highs to only top out in the low 50s.

Thursday through the weekend will likely bring dry conditions and warmer air our way.

Our next best chance of rain holds off until Tuesday of next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.