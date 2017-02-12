Bessemer leaders show off new city hall

Excitement is brewing in Bessemer as city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new city hall.

Leaders say the three-store building is upgraded with modern amenities but still has an old school charm.

"A lot of great things are happening in Bessemer,“ said Mayor Kenneth Gulley.

Each department will be housed under one roof. The city clerk's office is on the first floor, council chambers on the second, and the mayor's office is on the third floor of the building.

“It’s symbolic of the direction we are trying to move this city in for the citizens of this city and it's just a historic day for the city of Bessemer,” continued Gulley.

It’s day Latunyia Herron didn’t think she would get a chance to witness.

"I'm very excited because this isn't something I thought would ever get to see. It shows the type of leadership we have in Bessemer. People who think it's important to invest back into the community and back in their people," she said.

The community took a tour of the new building leaving a major impression on some of the city's business owners.

“It's immaculate. It's top notch,” said Jheri Hunter, who owns the Pink Icing accessory boutique about five minutes from the new city hall.

Hunter said this kind of move sets the tone for future growth in Bessemer.

“Bessemer has grown. I've been in my business for five years and since I've been in business we have seen eight businesses come down to Bessemer. So he's been a big motivation to Bessemer," she said.

City hall officially opens for business on February 20.

