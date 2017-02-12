Wes: Grab jacket in the morning; next rain maker arrives Wednesday

COLDER AIR RETURNS: Plan on grabbing the jacket in the morning! Another cold/dry air mass is settling in tonight and this will d rop temperatures into the 30s and 40s Monday morning. We are detecting a few lingering showers to the far south but this wet weather will dissipate with gradual clearing overnight.



TOMORROW/VALENTINE’S DAY: Temperatures should rebound nicely tomorrow thanks to a sunny sky. Highs will be nearing 60 degrees, although it is going to feel chilly in the shady spots due to the northerly breeze. Lows will once again tumble into the 30s tomorrow night. We could wake up to some patchy frost Tuesday morning, with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. If you have a special lunch planned for Valentine’s Day, the weather should cooperate nicely. I’m also expecting the dry weather to linger through suppertime, with temperatures tumbling into the low 50s and 40s by 9 p.m.



ANOTHER RAINMAKER ON WEDNESDAY: A low pressure system will be moving our way on Tuesday and this may bring some afternoon and evening cloud cover. This system will eventually bring rain but the wet weather should hold off until late Tuesday night. The chance for light rain will continue into Wednesday as low pressure passes to our south. Most areas should pickup at-least a half inch of rain. This system will quickly exit the region, with another surge of cold air and dry weather for the end of the work-week. Mickey will be in with updates on the tumbling temperatures at 4 a.m. Join us on Good Day Alabama! You can also listen in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

