Hoover police investigate after person struck, killed by train

Hoover police are investigating after a person was struck by a train on South Shades Crest Road near Brock's Gap Parkway.

At this time, authorities are still determining what happened.

Police say CSX reported that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian around 6:33 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances of the situation. The person's identity has not been released.

