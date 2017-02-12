Hoover police investigate after person struck, killed by train - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Hoover police investigate after person struck, killed by train

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police are investigating after a person was struck by a train on South Shades Crest Road near Brock's Gap Parkway.

At this time, authorities are still determining what happened.

Police say CSX reported that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian around 6:33 p.m.

Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances of the situation. The person's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly