Church service honors the memories of 2016 homicide victims

About a dozen people gathered Sunday afternoon at Healing Hearts Ministry to listen to the names of people in Birmingham who lost their lives to violence last year.

“January 8th...Raven Teresa White…16,” Preacher Harry ‘Traveling Shoes’ Turner read from his list.

Attendees’ gasped when Turner noted the death of White’s unborn child.

Turner’s list contained 105 names of people and unborn babies who died. Birmingham Police reported 92 homicides and 10 “justifiable homicides” for 2016.

The service is held every year to remember the victims and their families, Turner explained.

"So that these families know, don't give up. Don't give up hope. And please don't retaliate," Turner said.

Turner says ending the violence requires community participation.

“If we preach about love on Sunday, then when we leave those church doors, that's what we've got to show," he added.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.