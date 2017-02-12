Boyfriend proposes to runner after she completes Mercedes Half Marathon

Love always seems to be in the air at the Mercedes Marathon!

Maybe it's because it's so close to Valentine's Day or perhaps there's something special to declaring one's love after the high of finishing a marathon.

One of our producers caught the latest Mercedes Marathon proposal after striking up a conversation with Jeremy Johnson's sister and mother, who had come to support him and Andreya.

Jeremy proposed Andreya by the fountain at Linn Park -- and she said, "Yes!"

We wish the happy couple all the best and congratulations to Andreya on finishing her half marathon.

