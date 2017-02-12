Wes: Expect a passing downpour tonight, colder weather Monday

Wes Wyatt is with us tonight, watching the weather for the week ahead!

COLD FRONT ARRIVES TONIGHT: We are experiencing near record warmth this afternoon, with high temperatures nearing the 80 degree mark in some locations. This unseasonable warmth will soon come to an end as a cold front crosses the area tonight. A more organized band of rain has developed ahead of the front and this wet weather will track southeast, crossing our area through 8 p.m. You can track this wet with our First Alert Weather App. The rain should impact the Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston corridor by 5:30 p.m. The chance for any convective or storm development will remain very limited. A chilly north wind will develop as the cold front crosses the area tonight and this will be followed by a clearing sky, with lows in the 40s south to upper 30s north. Plan on a return to long sleeve weather for Monday morning.



VALENTINE'S DAY: Temperatures should rebound nicely Monday thanks to a sunny sky. Highs will be nearing 60 degrees. That being said, it is going to feel chilly in the shady spots due to the northerly breeze. Lows will once again tumble into the 30s Monday night. We could wake up to some patchy frost Tuesday morning, with more sunshine and highs in the 60s. If you have a special lunch planned for Valentine’s Day, the weather should cooperate nicely. I’m also expecting the dry weather to linger through dinner time, with temperatures tumbling into the low 50s and 40s by 9 p.m.



ANOTHER RAINMAKER ON WEDNESDAY: A low pressure system will be moving our way on Tuesday and this may bring some afternoon and evening cloud cover. This system will eventually bring rain but the wet weather should hold off until late Tuesday night. The chance for light rain will continue into Wednesday as low pressure passes to our south. Most areas should pickup around a half inch of rain. This system will quickly exit the region, with another surge of cold air and dry weather for the end of the work-week. I will have some updates to pass along regarding the timing of this next rainmaker beginning at 9 p.m. I will also share some thoughts on warmer weather for next weekend. Have a great evening!

