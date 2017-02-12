Birmingham police investigate after body found in Inglenook neig - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigate after body found in Inglenook neighborhood

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC) (Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham are investigating after a body was found near 40th Avenue North and 40th Court North Sunday morning.

An officer on scene says the male's body was discovered by neighbors but it's not clear if he lives on that street. He was found with no obvious external injuries and the officer says he had a firearm in his possession.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly