Birmingham police investigate after man found dead inside downtown business

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after an employee was found dead inside a business near 13th Street North and 2nd Avenue North.

Detectives say that another employee called for help after finding the unresponsive man inside the building.

After officers and EMTs arrived, they determined the man had passed away.

The man's death is unclassified at this time and the investigation continues.

