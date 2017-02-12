Dominic Korir wins the 2017 Mercedes Marathon

Dominic Korir crossed the finish line Sunday morning to win the 2017 Mercedes Marathon.

He finished the race with a time of 2:20:38.

Sarah Pease was the women's winner for the full marathon. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:41:48. This was her first marathon to ever run.

Panuel Mkungo and Gladys Yator crossed the finish line as winners of the 2017 Mercedes Half-Marathon.

Mkungo's time on the half-marathon was 1:04:26. Yator's time on the half-marathon was 1:14:21.

The gun to begin the 2017 Mercedes Marathon was fired at 7:03 a.m. Sunday.

The Mercedes Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Thousands of runners from around the world were in Birmingham for the event, which also included the children's run and 5K run on Saturday.

