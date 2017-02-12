Jill: There's a small shower chance this afternoon and then we are dry until Wednesday morning

Expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of today and unseasonably mild temperatures with highs in the 70s. A band of showers develop along a cold front this afternoon and will impact the 278 corridor around 2 p.m, I-20 by 4 p.m. and points south through 6 p.m.



Winds increase once that band of showers passes through and temperatures will cool into the lower 40s overnight. The wind will create feels like temperatures in the 30s to start on Monday morning.



So you’ll go from wearing a thick coat in the morning to just needing a long sleeve in the afternoon when temperatures warm into the lower 60s.



No worries for those going out for dinner on Valentine’s Day as the weather will be great.



Our next system impacts Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will be on the northern side of the system which features cooler temperatures and a cold rain. Best rain chance sets up on Wednesday morning.



It seems this early spring pattern doesn’t let up any time soon and temperatures moderate back into the upper 60s by Friday and through next weekend.



Keep up with radar trends through the First Alert Weather App,

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.



