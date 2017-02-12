Jill: There's a small shower chance this afternoon and then we are dry until Wednesday morning

Jefferson County Superintendent Craig Pouncey says Hueytown High School Principal, Dr. Joe Garner, has been served with papers and has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to turn himself in to Hueytown police.More >>
It’s a tearful plea coming from the father of Davis Cripe. “I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this. Parents, please talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks,” Sean Cripe asks.More >>
Donnovan Johnson is being brought back to Greene County more than 21 years after he escaped from the old County Jail back in 1998.More >>
Leeds Fire & Rescue Dive Team assisted Dunnavant Fire Department in the recovery of a missing Shelby County man from a body of water, according to officials.More >>
What was supposed to be a recycle drop out point for paper goods in Pinson has turned into a dumpsite. Mayor Hoyt Sanders said the program could be in jeopardy if it continues.More >>
