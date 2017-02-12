Kenyan natives win Mercedes Half-Marathon

The male and female winners of the 2017 Mercedes Half-Marathon are both from Kenya.
Panuel Mkungo crossed the finish line with a time of 1:04:26. Gladys Yator, who is a native of Kenya but lives in Michigan, won with a time of 1:14:21.
The race began at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday.
WBRC is carrying the 2017 Mercedes Marathon live.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.