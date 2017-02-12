Kenyan natives win Mercedes Half-Marathon

The male and female winners of the 2017 Mercedes Half-Marathon are both from Kenya.

Panuel Mkungo crossed the finish line with a time of 1:04:26. Gladys Yator, who is a native of Kenya but lives in Michigan, won with a time of 1:14:21.

The race began at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday.

WBRC is carrying the 2017 Mercedes Marathon live.

