Jill: Looks very mild for the Mercedes Marathon with a small chance for a spotty shower

Good morning! Sunday starts off very mild and temperatures are in the middle 60s. Spotty showers are possible, otherwise mostly cloudy before noon.



A band of showers ahead of a cold front develops early this afternoon across north Alabama and moves southward with time. The highway 278 corridor sees it around 2 p.m, I-20 by 4 p.m and points south through 6 p.m.



The weather during the Mercedes Marathon features temperatures in the middle and upper 60s, mostly cloudy skies and a few spits of rain.



The rest of Sunday afternoon features very warm temperatures and highs in the 70s!



Winds increase once that band of showers aka the cold front passes through and temperatures will cool into the lower 40s overnight.



We start off the work week with dry and slightly cooler but still above normal temperatures. High temperatures in the lower 60s are expected on Monday and in the lower to middle 60s on Valentine’s Day.



Our next system impacts Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will be on the northern side of the system which features cooler temperatures and a cold rain. Best rain chance sets up on Wednesday morning.



It seems this early spring pattern doesn’t let up any time soon and temperatures moderate back into the upper 60s by Friday and through next weekend.



Tracking spotty rain and mild temperatures on WBRC Fox 6 News at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.





