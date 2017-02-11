Police investigate stabbing in west Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigate stabbing in west Birmingham

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
The stabbing happened in front of a MetroPCS store. (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) The stabbing happened in front of a MetroPCS store. (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the 2300 block of Warrior Road.

They say one person was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.

