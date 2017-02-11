Wes: Scattered showers Sunday morning, maybe a rumble of thunder in the afternoon

REST OF TONIGHT: Temperatures won’t change much overnight as a very mild and moist air mass remains parked over the state. This will make for a mild start for the Mercedes Marathon in the morning, with temperatures in the 60s. There is a thick blanket of low clouds overhead and this could lead to some dense fog in the more elevated locations. It is going to feel rather muggy through the overnight, with scattered showers and possibly some drizzle.



COLD FRONT ARRIVES TOMORROW: If you are participating in the Mercedes Marathon in the morning I would plan on taking the rain gear. There is chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles in the morning. Any wet weather in the early morning will remain very light and scattered. Also, be sure to download our free weather app so you can check the latest radar data before the big run kicks off. The chance for scattered showers will continue through late morning and then a more organized band of rain will impact the area in the afternoon. A cold front will be pushing into the area late tomorrow and there may be a few rumbles of thunder but no severe weather is expected. Drier and colder air will flow in tomorrow night and this will set the stage for more jacket weather for early Monday.



NEXT WEEK: We will start of the new week on a dry note, with lots of sunshine and cooler weather. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, with lows at night in the 30s. Night time temperatures will remain above freezing early in the week. We will be tracking a low pressure system that will begin to impact the state late Tuesday. This will bring increasing clouds late Tuesday, with a chance of rain for Tuesday night. This rain should arrive after 9 p.m. so this shouldn’t impact any plans you may have for Valentine’s Day. Based on the latest forecast track, we should remain in the cooler sector of this storm system as the low pressure center passes to our south. So we expect mostly a rain event with little to no storm activity. The rainmaker will move east by Thursday as another cool and dry northerly flow returns. This will set the stage for more dry weather, with lows at night tumbling into the freezing range. I’ll have some updated forecast radar data to share with you on the news tonight and I’ll also have more specifics regarding the rain chances for tomorrow morning. Have a great evening!

