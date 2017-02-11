New Era Birmingham wants to stop violence before it starts

With their feet to the pavement and their voices raised, New Era Birmingham is making it their mission to stop the violence in the community.

Organizer Avee Ashanti Shabazz said they’re not relying on police as the answer, but each other.

"We're trying to put a map across the whole city of Birmingham to stay ahead of violence. That's the ultimate goal. If there's any rumors of violence, murmurs of violence, anything going on, we'll know about it first hand and try to prevent it," he said.

The group's efforts hit home on the streets they walked Saturday. Just outside the gates of Wenonah High School, a community is grieving from the shooting deaths of two students only a week a part.

Isaiah Johnson and Juzahris Webb, both just 17, were victims of gun violence. Webb was killed while walking home from school on Jan. 31 and police believe he had been in an altercation with some other young men before the shooting. Birmingham police say that Johnson had gone downtown with a group to exchange handguns and buy an additional handgun when he was fatally shot Feb. 7.

Shabazz believes their deaths could have been prevented.

"By us creating these networks, we could've had the conversation before hand and we would have been in place to prevent it," he said.

New Era Birmingham has found some success in the life of another young man.

"I'm here to help my people," said Demetria Scott. “I want for my brother what I want for myself I want to stop the violence."

Scott walked with New Era Birmingham on Saturday to spread a message of peace, after they helped him leave a life of violence .

"I know I can be better. We all can be better and I just want to encourage other dudes my age to get out and do the same thing that I'm doing. I'm doing it, you can do it,” continued Scott.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.