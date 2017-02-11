Birmingham police investigate double shooting

A woman living in Tom Brown Village has been dealing with light brown water in her tub and kitchen sink for a couple of weeks. She called the On Your Side Investigators for help.More >>
A woman living in Tom Brown Village has been dealing with light brown water in her tub and kitchen sink for a couple of weeks. She called the On Your Side Investigators for help.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa has decided not to move forward with revoking 3000 Bar's business license. Last week a few complained about the business following a murder that happened nearby.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa has decided not to move forward with revoking 3000 Bar's business license. Last week a few complained about the business following a murder that happened nearby.More >>
Expect temperatures overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday looks hot. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain low over the next few days.More >>
Expect temperatures overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday looks hot. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will remain low over the next few days.More >>
Fire departments around the country are facing a manpower problem. One department in central Alabama facing that issue is the Argo Fire Department.More >>
Fire departments around the country are facing a manpower problem. One department in central Alabama facing that issue is the Argo Fire Department.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>
Another Republican candidate filled out his paperwork Monday for the U.S. Senate race at the Alabama Republican Headquarters in Hoover.More >>