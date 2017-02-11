Birmingham police investigate double shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Birmingham police investigate double shooting

(Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC) (Source: Reshad Hudson/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting at 41st Street North and 38th Avenue North in the Inglenook neighborhood.

Officers on scene tell us that two people were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries. They have not yet determined a motive and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly