2017 Mercedes Kids Marathon

Elementary school children took over downtown Birmingham Saturday morning for the 2017 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Mercedes Kids Marathon.

The race was the final step of a five-month endurance program for students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The Kindergarten group is running hard!! Last group of the Mercedes Kids!! pic.twitter.com/dXaVFxPtVO — Greystone Elementary (@greystoneelem) February 11, 2017

Participants trained for the final mile by running in quarter, half, three-fourths and one mile increments over the course of five months. They were allowed to run in PE class and with a parent and used a log sheet to track their distances.

Runners were required to complete 25.2 miles before running on Saturday, when they finished their final mile!

As in years past, each grade runs in a specific color. Fifth graders wear black and are the first group to take off in the race. The fourth graders followed them in yellow and the third graders are in gray. Second grade students finished in a big pack in white shirts. The first graders wear blue and it's always easy to spot the kindergartners in red.

Aubie and Big Al were on hand with lots of parents to cheer the kids on.

BCBSAl Mercedes Kids Marathon. Lots of parents taking lots of pics #RunMercedes2017 pic.twitter.com/GYW2NyxAHE — Rick Journey (@rickjourney) February 11, 2017

Thanks @AubietheTiger01 and @Official_Big_Al for cheering on our kids on at the Mercedes Kids Marathon! #runmercedes2017 pic.twitter.com/nmfgWiBARY — Mercedes Marathon (@Run_Mercedes) February 11, 2017

Finishers earned a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Mercedes Kids Marathon Finisher's medal.

