Wes: Scattered showers possible overnight and tomorrow morning

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: A warmer and moist flow pattern has returned to the state and this has produced increased cloud cover and a chance of spotty showers. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild through the remainder of the day and overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, with scattered showers and patchy drizzle through the early morning hours. There is also a chance for lower visibility in areas to the north due to dense fog, mainly in the higher terrain.



COLD FRONT ARRIVES TOMORROW: If you are participating in the Mercedes Marathon Sunday morning I would plan on taking the rain gear. Any wet weather in the morning will remain light but I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or a passing shower. Also, be sure to download our free weather app so you can check the latest radar data before the big run kicks off. The chance for scattered showers will continue through late morning and then we will be tracking a more organized band of rain along a cold front. This will d rop in from the northwest during the early afternoon and track southward through the remainder of the day. We will experience a big d rop in temperatures with lows tumbling into the 30s tomorrow night as the sky clears.



NEXT WEEK: We will start of the new week on a dry note, with lots of sunshine and cooler weather. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, with lows at night in the 30s. Nighttime temperatures will remain above freezing early in the week. We will be tracking a low pressure system that will begin to impact the state late Tuesday. This will bring increasing clouds late Tuesday, with a chance of rain for Tuesday night. Based on the latest forecast track, we should remain in the cooler sector of this storm system as the low pressure center passes to our south. So we expect mostly a rain event with little to no storm activity. The rainmaker will move east by Thursday as another cool and dry northerly flow returns. This will set the stage for more dry weather, with lows at night tumbling into the freezing range. I’ll have some updated forecast radar data to share with you on the news tonight and I’ll also have more specifics regarding the rain chances for tomorrow morning. Have a great evening!

