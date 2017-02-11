Police visit Brighton city councilors after meeting walk out

City Councilors Rhonda Bean and Lonnie Murray walked out of a special called meeting Thursday because there was no quorum.

"We were there from 5 till 5:40, but two other people didn't show up,” said Bean, referring to the absence of two other councilors.

Murray added that the city handbook requires them to wait for only 15 minutes, after which the meeting is deemed over.

Mayor Brandon Dean says he circulated a full agenda for the special called meeting. It included items that need city council action, including paying for trash services, gas, and police expenses.

There was not a quorum at the meeting, so no action could be taken.

“Obviously I'm very concerned about trash collection. I'm concerned about police not having a card to fuel their automobiles. I'm concerned about us not being able to write checks to a number of vendors,” said Dean.

Bean says the city has the money to pay for trash services.

According to Bean and Murray, Dean ordered police go to their homes and bring them back to city hall. Those officers only visited councilors; no arrests were made.

This prompted Bean and Murray to speak out Friday, questioning Dean’s character.

“I’ve tried to work with the young man [Mayor Dean] but I’ll tell the people of Brighton this: I don’t trust him, he’s a big liar, and we don’t see eye to eye,” said Murray.

Dean responded that Murray has “exhibited nothing but obstruction since I came into office.”

