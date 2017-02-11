Police investigating homicide in northeast Birmingham

Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting in the 6800 block of 5th Terrace North.

The shooting occurred Friday around 9 p.m.

Police say they found the victim inside an abandoned home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

“Our investigators have to piece this one together bit by bit. First we must make sure the victim’s family is aware of what has happened to their loved one," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities continue to investigate.

