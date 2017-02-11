Fred: Warmer air returns Saturday

Warm air has returned to Central Alabama Saturday morning with some locations across East Alabama seeing a 10-degree temperature rise in only an hour. Most locations are now in the 50s with low clouds spreading into areas west of I-65. We will see widespread cloud cover today with spotty light showers possible along and north of I-20. Drizzle is expected overnight with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Ahead of a cold front, temperatures should rise well into the 70s Sunday before a strong surface high pressure system builds in behind the cold front Sunday afternoon and evening. Light showers are possible ahead of the front and additional light showers should form along the front as it surges southward. Tuesday looks dry with high pressure in control before our next system approaches from Texas, accelerating east as an area of low pressure tracks near the Gulf Coast Wednesday bringing more rain chances late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler and drier weather will move in behind the departing system for next Thursday and Friday.



