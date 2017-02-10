Birmingham police say driver fled the scene after hitting house - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police say driver fled the scene after hitting house

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after the driver of a van struck a house and then left the scene.

The damaged house is at 15th Avenue North and 18th Street North.

There are no reported injuries and the investigation continues.

