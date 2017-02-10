PRIDE of Tuscaloosa ready for action after Gov. Bentley says fighting opioid addiction is a priority

One group in Tuscaloosa is ready to jump into action after Governor Robert Bentley addressed the high level of opioid abuse in Alabama during his State of the State Address this week.

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa supports the governor's plan to make fighting opioid abuse a priority in the state. However they'd like to see more funding available to open up more treatment centers.

"Treatment gap refers to how many clinically need treatment and how many people are able to get treatment. And we have a huge shortfall not only in this country but especially in this state," PRIDE of Tuscaloosa Executive Director Derek Osborn said.

"If we don't have a place for those people to go, whether they can afford it or not, then we're doing them a disservice and we are not going to get any closer to solving the problem," Osborn added.

Osborn also believes treatment should be accessible to the people battling addiction behind bars to prevent the cycle of drug abuse from starting again when they get out.

"That's something that the governor and this commission he's put together need to really take into account and understand this is an addiction issue. It's not something a prison or jail cell is going to fix," Osborn said.

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa deals with more preventative measures to fight drug abuse. Their biggest task is getting people to grasp how easy it is to become an addict if they are not careful .

"Just because they come in a pill bottle doesn't necessarily mean they're safe and that you can't get addicted to it. You absolutely can," Osborn said.

The executive director tells us curing this opioid epidemic will take time but it starts with educating parents and kids about the dangerous effects of drugs first.

"Try to get them a good understanding of what addiction is before they get addicted I feel like they can knock some of these numbers down," Osborn said.

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is teaming up with the district attorney's office and Tuscaloosa police to host a screening March 28 that will help people learn more about opioid addiction. Learn more through their website.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.