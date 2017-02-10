Doctors share simple tips to keep flu, other illnesses from spreading

Schools and offices all over Alabama slammed right now with sicknesses including strep, respiratory infections, and some schools are even seeing hundreds out with the flu.

Patients have filled the waiting rooms at doctor offices all over Alabama. Doctors are see about two to three cases of flu a day. If you start seeing symptoms and start self-treating right away it can help cut back on the life span of the virus. Doctors recommend taking things like vitamin C. If someone in your family has the flu make sure you isolate them in a room so that the virus does not spread.

Dr. Michael Thomas has seen a lot of patients and wants to make sure that people are sanitizing any surfaces that the sick person touches.

"The flu virus survives on hard, water resistant surfaces for up to 24-hours. That is why wiping them down helps. It survives on poor surfaces for less, like on a tissue maybe 15 minutes. On your hands maybe five minutes," Dr. Thomas explains.



But you still need to wash your hands because think about how many surfaces you touch in five minutes. And make sure you spray down any area a sick person touches right away to keep it from spreading.

Doctors also say it's not too late to get a flu shot.

