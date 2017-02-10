J-P: Spotty showers and warmer temperatures this weekend

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the lower 70s during the afternoon. It is also possible we could see a little drizzle during the morning.

Sunshine will likely be in limited supply with a chance for showers after 4 p.m. The better chance for rain Saturday will come during the evening hours and mainly north of I-20. Temperatures Saturday evening will remain in the lower 60s.

Sunday should be even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Expect a chance for spotty showers during the afternoon. Sunday night's low will fall into the lower 40s.

Mercedes Marathon Weekend: Expect cloudy skies Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunday will be cloudy, muggy, and warmer. The temperature Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham will be 64 degrees with temperatures reaching around 70 at noon. Expect a 30 percent rain chance during the race.

Monday should be mostly sunny with highs around 60 degrees. The overnight low will fall in the upper 30s. Rain chances are expected to climb a bit Tuesday and Wednesday. The good news is no severe weather is expected. Expect highs next week to be slightly cool with temperatures in the 50s.

