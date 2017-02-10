Jefferson County DA brings powerful message to school after deaths of 2 Wenonah High School students in 1 week

After the violent deaths of two Wenonah High School students, the Jefferson County District Attorney shared a powerful message with students that he hopes will save their lives.

Within one week. two Wenonah students were taken by gun violence. Juzahris Webb, 17, was fatally shot Tuesday, Jan. 31 while walking home from school. Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Isaiah Johnson was shot and killed when Birmingham police say he went with a group downtown to exchange and purchase a handgun.

Caleb Hare, a Wenonah High School junior, knew them both. The threat of gun violence makes him shake his head.

"It's scary, it's scary. Sometimes I'm just scared to walk outside at night. No child, or anyone, should feel like that," Hare said.

He along, with all the male students at Wenonah High School, attended a male summit Friday.

Newly appointed District Attorney Danny Carr's mother is principal at Wenonah High School. He was scheduled to speak but he brought what he called "heavy hitters" to speak instead.

"We're here to team up and do something to help these kids," Carr said. "We want these kids to know we care about them and love them."

One of those heavy hitters, "Big Ed" Johnson, was convicted on three murders and was on death row for at least two years before being having his sentence changed to a life sentence.

"This is is serious. This ain't no joke," he said.

He spoke to the students about the reality of gun violence, the harshness of prison, and the need to make good choices.

"Be greater than your other partner. If he don't want to go with you, keep moving," Johnson said.

Another speaker, Avee Shabazz, spoke about the need for a citywide network to help get ahead of the violence instead of responding to it.

"We want to get ahead of the beefs, ahead of what's happening," he said.

Three teens have been arrested and charged in the death of Webb. At this time, there have been no arrests in Johnson's death.

