Etowah County woman arrested on battery, child cruelty charges in Ga.

An Etowah County woman has been indicted on charges of cruelty to children and battery in Polk County, Ga. where she works as a special education teacher.

Deborah Alexander Alford, 58, is accused of using excessive force against at least two students at Westside Elementary School within the Polk County School District.

Cedartown police say that school officials notified the school resource officer of an internal investigation of Alford. After reviewing surveillance video and gathering witness statements, the SRO submitted the findings to the District Attorney's office.

A grand jury reviewed the evidence on Feb. 3 and indicted Alford on the charges.

She was arrested by Etowah County authorities on Feb. 9 and extradited to Cedartown where she remains in custody in the Polk County Jail.

Police say Alford has been on administrative leave since the internal investigation began.

