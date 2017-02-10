Birmingham police charge 3rd suspect after teen killed while walking home from school

Birmingham police have arrested and charged a third teenage suspect in the death of Wenonah High School student, Juzahris Webb, 17, who was killed Jan. 31 while walking home from school.

The newest suspect, Dequerius Tyrell Fair, 17, of Birmingham now faces a capital murder charge in Webb's death. Police say Fair was in the suspects' car when Webb was fatally shot. Fair is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Monsure Davis, 18, and ShaQuon Edwards, 18, have already been charged in the case. Davis faces a capital murder charge and Edwards faces a felony theft of a vehicle charge.

Police say while Webb was walking home with a friend along Cedar Avenue, the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, striking Webb in the stomach. Webb and a friend ran to a nearby business for help. Webb passed away after he was transported to the hospital.

