Meet the oldest runner racing in the 2017 Mercedes Half Marathon

At 81-years-old, Bob Fucci has run more than 60 half marathons all across the world.

“I’ll continue running as long as I can,” he said.

Come Sunday, Fucci will hit the streets again for his third Mercedes Half Marathon as the oldest runner in the race.

“My claim to fame is I’m the youngest and the oldest in my age group because I’m the only one in it,” Fucci laughed.

The Opelika resident used to hate running, but after he made a bet with a friend many years ago, his hate turned into passion, and he’s never stopped.

“My secret is you find a young looking woman, you chase after her until you catch her, and then you just keep going,” he said.

“He was my inspiration to start running some marathons, which I do not do anymore, and a few years back, he started inspiring Mark, his son, to start running,” Bob’s wife Linda Fucci added.

Fucci and his son Mark will both run the half marathon on Sunday, a tradition they started a few years ago.

“He inspires me in everything I do. He may be 81-years-old, but he’s competitive,” Mark Fucci said.

The Mercedes half and full marathon begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

