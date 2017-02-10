Birmingham woman contacts WBRC FOX6 News On Your Side after finding honeybee infestation in her bathroom

You can see where the honeycombs broke apart in the ceiling. (Source: WBRC video)

When Mary's neighbor took down her water-damaged ceiling, the honeycomb broke apart and fell into the tub & onto the floor. (Source: WBRC video)

A woman who lives near Legion Field has been dealing with a big honeybee problem.

She’s been trying to get her apartment management to address it for weeks but didn’t have any luck until she called WBRC FOX6 News On Your Side for help.

Mary Ingram keeps her bathroom sealed off. She's scared to go in there.

"The smell. I really don't want to open this door…Oh my god,” Mary says as she opened the door.

That's because her ceiling is filled with large honeybee combs. Those combs along with honey now cover parts of the floor and bathtub. Mary lives in Patriot Village apartments just off 4th Terrace North.

"I was terrified because I have never seen anything like that before and then also the size of them [the honeycombs]. It looked like each one of them had to be about four feet long,” Ingram said.

A couple of weeks ago, Mary says water caused parts of her ceiling to collapse. She then had a neighbor remove it only to find these large honeycombs hanging from the wooden beams underneath. She's too afraid to use her bathroom. She and her daughter are now forced to use the kitchen sink as their toilet.

"No one should have to live like this. I have seen a few bees flying around in the bathroom and what I'm scared of is that it’s going to get a little warm outside and the bees will come back,” Ingram said.

Mary tried calling her apartment management but the number's voice mailbox is full.

A few days ago, a notice was put on residents doors saying the property "does not have an office period" but you can call a part-time working number or send anything in writing to a Birmingham post office box. We've learned Southside Apartment Company near downtown is helping out the owner of the property but on Thursday a spokesperson with Southside says the company doesn't actually run day-to-day operations.

Mary wants whoever owns the property to do the right thing and make things right.

"I don't deserve this. No one deserves this. This is their responsibility. They are ignoring me,” Ingram said.

Within 24 hours after WBRC FOX6 News spoke with Southside, Mary’s issue has been resolved. A maintenance worker showed up Friday and removed the honeybee combs, put up a new ceiling and cleaned her bathroom.

The Jefferson County Health Department is also looking into issues with the apartment complex after our calls to them.

If you find yourself in a similar situations and you can't get your apartment management to do anything, you do have rights. The best thing to do is give a written notice of termination of your lease. That notice should give the landlord 14 days to fix the problems. Also some leases have an implied warranty of habitability which requires the management to comply with local and state housing codes.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.