Woman Homewood Police detained in Walmart speaks publicly

The woman Homewood Police detained in Walmart last December is speaking publicly for the first time.

"You see this happening on TV, and happening to other people, but you never think about it happening to yourself," said Brenda Rivers, the woman who was detained.

She was thrust into a social media firestorm after a Facebook Live video went viral. It shows her on the floor in handcuffs at the Homewood store.

"Anybody can be violated, or abused. It can happen to anyone," said Rivers.

During the December 1 incident, Rivers was detained after refusing to let police search her purse. Homewood police claimed they were investigating a theft.

"I believe that is uncontested and will be agreed upon, that there was nothing in Mrs. Rivers purse that was allegedly stolen," said Attorney Brett Turnbull.

Rivers was eventually let go without any charges, but not before being detained for roughly 30 minutes.

"Forever! Forever! That's what it felt like," she said.

The woman has sued the city and one of the officers involved for unreasonable search and seizure as well as excessive force.

"Because of what I went through, because of what I suffered, mentally and physically," said Rivers.

Rivers said she has a wrist and rib injury.

Homewood police declined to comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

