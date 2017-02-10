Gov. Bentley appoints Marshall as new Alabama Attorney General

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced Friday he has appointed former Marshall County District Attorney Steven Marshall as the new Attorney General for the state.

Marshall will fill the vacancy left by Luther Strange when he was appointed by Bentley to the US Senate seat vacated by new U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The following is a news release from the Alabama Governor's Office:

MONTGOMERY – Governor Robert Bentley announced on Friday the appointment of Steven Marshall, former Marshall County District Attorney, as the new Alabama Attorney General. Marshall will fill the vacancy left by Luther Strange upon his appointment to the Unites States Senate.

“Steve is a well-respected District Attorney with impeccable credentials and strong conservative values,” Governor Bentley said. “I know he will be a great Attorney General who will uphold the laws of this state and serve the people of Alabama with fairness. Steve has been instrumental in key legislation to protect Alabamians when it comes to opioid abuse, and I know he will continue to uphold the law as he serves as the state’s top law enforcement official.”

Prior to his appointment, Marshall served as the District Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Marshall County, since 2001. Previously, Marshall formed the law firm McLaughlin & Marshall. He also served as a district representative for Alabama and Georgia to the American Bar Association and was a member of the Alabama Young Lawyers Executive Committee. While practicing in Marshall County, he served as a legal analyst for the Alabama House of Representatives for several legislative sessions. During that time he was the prosecutor for the Arab and Albertville municipal courts and served as municipal attorney for Arab.

“It is a great honor to be named Attorney General, and I am thankful to Governor Bentley for the opportunity to serve the people of Alabama,” Marshall said. “The time spent working alongside law enforcement for the last 20 years has been a remarkable privilege. As Attorney General, we will continue to support their efforts to keep Alabamians safe and free from violent crime.”

Governor Bentley began interviews to fill the Attorney General’s office on Thursday. Over the course of two days he has interviewed a number of candidates. Those candidates include in alphabetical order: Mary Scott Hunter, Steve Marshall, Alice Martin, Chris McCool, Bryan Taylor, Cam Ward, Tom Whatley and Phil Williams.