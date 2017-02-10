Authorities search for man who led them on two-county chase

Thursday night's manhunt near the Greene and Pickens County lines first started at Aliceville City Hall inside the municipal courtroom.

Police Chief Tonnie Jones said that Bruce Hughes, Jr. was causing a disturbance inside the building.

He was in the courtroom with someone else and became upset with the verdict.

Hughes eventually went outside.

Chief Jones said he tried to confront Hughes who was inside a car.

Rather than get out of the car, Jones said Hughes tried to run him over while leaving the scene.

That lead to a chase that reached Greene County.

Jones said authorities reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour trying to catch him.

Then Hughes eventually wrecked the car and ran into the woods, leaving his wife and three small children inside.

"Mr. Hughes will be facing eluding the police, perhaps child endangerment, probably per child in the car and leaving the scene of an accident," said Chief Jones.

Police are hoping by releasing Hughes picture and name, either he will turn himself in or someone will tell police where to find him.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.