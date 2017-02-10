UA social work honor society hopes to help kids learn to 'pay it forward'

Fifth graders at Tuscaloosa County's Big Sandy Elementary School got a big surprise Friday.

The University of Alabama School of Social Work's Phi Alpha honor society delivered more than 80 teddy bears.

But there's a catch: Those kids won't keep the bears for long.

It's part of a continuing act of kindness where kids pay it forward.

"So hopefully they will take this and do it in their everyday life, not just for the teddy bear project," said fifth grade teacher Kelly Beverly.

The fifth graders will give the bears to the school's kindergartners on Valentine's Day.

