Police charge 3 with capital murder of Bessemer teenager

Authorities have filed capital murder charges against three people after the murder of a 19-year-old Bessemer teenager on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Bessemer Police Department have charged 24-year-old Rakeen Ahmir Rembert, 17-year-old K’hari Nasyr Rembert, and 18-year-old Danterrious Young Hill with capital murder and attempted murder.

The capital murder charges carry no bond. The attempted murder charges carry a $60,000 bond. The younger Rembert is being charged as an adult in the case.

These charges come after an investigation into the death of 19-year-old D'Andre Derrico Briggs of Bessemer. He was found shot to death in an alley in the 800 block of 4th Avenue North around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine if anyone else was involved in the incident. They also say the motive for the shooting is still undetermined.

If you have any details about this case, the Bessemer Police ask that you call 205-425-2411 or 205-428-3541.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.