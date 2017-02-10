Customers not happy with proposed expansion at B'ham Water Works

The Birmingham Water Works Board has put a contract to expand its meeting room on hold.

The board's regular board room is cramped and has problems. "It was approved by the previous board. It required some HVAC work and electrical work to take the same room and spread it into a bigger room," said BWWB General Manager Mac Underwood.

The board has been meeting in the basement of the water works headquarters. When news spread the board was considering a $558,000 contract to renovate the boardroom, members asked to put the contract on hold pending more discussion.

"We don't need to spend that kind of money. That is more money the ratepayers will have to pay and I'm satisfied right here and it doesn't cost us anything," said BWWB member Tommy Joe Alexander.

Board members have been under fire from water customers lately because of problems with billing. On Friday, water customers were happy to see the contract dropped - at least for now.

"I think that is ridiculous. I don't think it makes any sense at all. They need to spend the money to get the situation in hand. It's already messed up," said customer Leah Oakes.

The water works board will see if they can improve the meeting space but maybe at a cheaper cost than over a half million dollars. Ratepayers expected to keep a close eye on the results.

